new Delhi: The Union Home Ministry said today that the corona virus infection spread to ‘many individuals’ due to the gathering of people who took part in the Tablighi Jamaat program during the march in Nizamuddin area of ​​Delhi.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kishan Reddy also said in the Rajya Sabha that the Delhi Police arrested 233 members of the Tabligi Jamaat and 2,361 people have been evacuated from the organization’s headquarters since 29 March. In a written reply to a question, he said, “However, investigation is going on regarding Jamaat chief Maulana Mohammad Saad.”

He said that as per the Delhi Police report, despite the guidelines and orders issued by various authorities regarding the outbreak of Kovid-19, a very large gathering took place inside a closed premises in which the rules regarding wearing masks and free of infection Not complied with and provisions for social distance were ignored. The minister said, “This spread Corona virus infection to many people.”