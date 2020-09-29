new Delhi: The international human rights organization Amnesty International India today stopped its work in India. He issued a press release in which the Government of India accused the institution of needlessly granting it. Now the Government of India has come to the answer on this issue. The government has said that there was a disturbance in the accounts of Amnesty International. The government said that the allegations made by the institution are baseless.

Please tell that on Tuesday, Amnesty International India stopped its functioning in India by accusing the central government. International human rights body Amnesty International India accused the government of lagging behind.

The institution said that the government had frozen its accounts bank as an action, due to which the functioning of the institution was completely stalled and most of the staff had to be fired. Now the Ministry of Home Affairs has put its side on this matter.

Since then Amnesty International has been denied FCRA approval by successive govts since it is not eligible to get such approval. In order to circumvent FCRA regulations, Amnesty UK remitted large amounts of money to 4 entities registered in India, by classifying it as FDI: MHA https://t.co/AfzTus3wOz – ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020

Amnesty said in a press release, ‘Amnesty International India got information on 10 September that the bank accounts of the institution have been freezed by the Government of India. The functioning of the organization came to a complete halt. We were forced to remove our staff.

The institution says that the reason for the government’s action is to demand the accountability of the role of Delhi Police and the Government of India in the Delhi riots and raise voice against human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Let me tell you, for the last few months, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is investigating against Amnesty International India in a case of fraud of foreign exchange. The ED has also searched the Bangalore Situation Office. The Central Investigation Agency also looked for documents under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ED is investigating possible violations of FEMA in the context of the Union Home Ministry’s already ongoing investigation into the accounts of NGOs related to the funds of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).