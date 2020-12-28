Highlights: Home Ministry extends the existing Corona Guidelines to 31 January

Number of active cases in India decreased but cases increased globally

Home Ministry asked to be cautious about new strains of Corona found in Britain

new Delhi

The Union Home Ministry has issued a fresh guideline in view of Corona affairs. The current Kovid-19 guidelines have been extended till 31 January. Apart from this, the Home Ministry has also asked to beware of the new strains of Corona found in Britain.

Number of active cases in India decreased but cases increased globally

The Home Ministry said in its guidelines that the number of active corona cases in India has been steadily decreasing, but cases are increasing globally. The Ministry of Home Affairs asked the states to carefully determine the scope of the Containment Zone, strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

Now Putin will also get Russian Sputnik V vaccine vaccine, formal approval given

SOP should be followed seriously

The Ministry of Home Affairs said, “The careful demarcation of containment zones should be continued, strict measures should be strictly followed to prevent the spread of infection in these areas, appropriate behavior related to Kovid should be promoted and strictly implemented.” And the standard operating procedure (SOP) suggested in respect of various activities should be followed seriously.

World’s panic due to Corona’s new strain, claims of Oxford AstraZeneca – Our vaccine works against it too

Total cases increased to 1.02 crores

As per the data on Monday morning, 20,021 new cases of Kovid-19 were reported in India in one day after which the infection cases in the country increased to 1,02,07,871. Out of these, more than 97.82 lakh people have become infection free. According to figures released by the Union Health Ministry, the death toll rose to 1,47,901 after the death of 279 more people.

(With inputs from news agency language)