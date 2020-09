new Delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah has been discharged from AIIMS. He was admitted to AIIMS for complete medical examination at around 11 am on 12 September. He had recently recovered from Kovid-19.

Hospital officials had told that earlier Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS on 18 August to look after the recovery from Kovid-19.

He was discharged from the hospital on 31 August. Amit Shah had given information on Twitter on August 2 that he was infected with the corona virus.