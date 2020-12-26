Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the Northeast (Assam and Manipur) era from today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Guwahati on Friday night on a two-day visit to the Northeast, where he was received by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Convenor of Northeast Democratic Alliance Himanta Vishwa Sarma said that during his visit to Assam, senior BJP leader Shah will meet newly elected members of the State Party Core Committee and Bodoland Territorial Council.

Sarma said that a 23-member delegation of the United People’s Party Liberal-BJP-Gana Suraksha Party alliance will also discuss several issues with him. Shah’s official program in Assam includes laying the foundation stone for the beautification program of the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardev in Batadrav, central Assam.

Sarma said that Union Home Minister Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the country’s largest medical college and hospital to be set up in Guwahati at a cost of Rs 860 crore. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the state government will discuss various issues related to the state with him.

On Sunday morning, Shah will offer prayers at the Kamakhya temple here and leave for Manipur where he has to launch various schemes. Sarma told that Shah will return to New Delhi on Sunday evening.