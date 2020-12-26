Amit Shah reached Guwahati Former BJP president Amit Shah was welcomed by some artists and local activists at Guwahati’s popular Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport. Assam CM and former Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal received him at the airport. (ANI)

Sarma also met Northeast Democratic Alliance convenor Himanta Vishwa Sarma also met Shah at the airport. He had earlier informed that senior BJP leader Shah would meet newly elected members of the State Party Core Committee and Bodoland Territorial Council. He said that a 23-member delegation of United People’s Party Liberal-BJP-Gana Suraksha Party alliance will also discuss many issues with him.

Will worship at Kamakhya temple Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior officials of the state government will discuss various issues related to the state with him. On Sunday morning, Shah will offer prayers at the Kamakhya temple in Assam and leave for Manipur where he has to launch various schemes. Sarma told that Shah will return to Delhi on Sunday evening.

Strong welcome in Assam

Will participate in many programs Shah’s official program includes laying the foundation stone for the beautification program of the birthplace of Vaishnava saint Srimanta Sankardev in Batadrav, central Assam. Sarma said that Union Home Minister Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the country’s largest medical college and hospital to be set up in Guwahati at a cost of Rs 860 crore.

Many big leaders reached Guwahati Airport

