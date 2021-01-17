In Ryazan, 17 cats were seized from an elderly woman’s apartment. The residents of the entrance suffered greatly from such a neighborhood, but they could not get rid of it – until the owner became ill and was taken to a psychiatric clinic. The State Duma is just beginning to develop a mechanism for the removal of domestic animals in such cases. What can be done while he is gone – sorted out Izvestia.

Until they walled up

In social networks January 14 there was an appeal with a request to help a lonely resident of Ryazan, who has many cats. The published video shows how ambulance workers enter her apartment. The door had to be broken – she could not open it herself, she was lying on the floor. And, apparently, she was unable to take care of either herself or the pets – there is complete unsanitary conditions in the apartment.

According to media reports, the woman has a son who does not keep in touch with her. It was reported that there were leaks of cat waste from the apartment, a pipe burst there. As a result, the woman was taken to a psychiatric hospital, and the cats were caught and taken away by volunteers.

This was done by Marina Selezneva, director of the Ryazan MBU “City Service for the Control of Neglected Animals,” who emphasizes that she did not do this as the head of the service.

“The service is engaged in catching dogs, and we reacted to the message as ordinary people, as volunteers,” she told Izvestia. – Now these animals are in the hospital at the veterinary clinic, registered in my name.

According to her, the police came to seal the apartment on Thursday, and Selezneva, after a call from journalists, decided to urgently call volunteers and take the cats.

“We have already had cases when we took animals from walled up apartments,” she said. – For example, this was the case with Zhivago Bank, which seized an apartment from a woman. It was sealed, and there remained the animals. Then we could not even understand who should print it in order to pick up the animals. Therefore, this time we decided to come urgently, because later it would be more difficult.

The girls came with cat carriers they caught animals wearing gloves and masks, “because it was almost impossible to breathe there.”

– There are a lot of cockroaches, a lot of flies, a lot of dirt , – said Selezneva. – We did not know the exact number of animals, we had to move all the furniture, disassemble the bed. The apartment was unsanitary – apparently, the hostess could not serve herself. We did not find any trays, nor did we find cat bowls. At the same time, all animals are very well-fed and in good condition, that is, if possible, she fed them well. They say that a social worker came, they put a chicken to boil – and the hostess gave it to the cats, and she interrupted herself.

Selezneva said that in theory, if an apartment is sealed, animals should be sent to a shelter from there, but there is no official municipal shelter in Ryazan, and organizations that deal with animals cannot take them out in such quantity – especially considering the fact that cats have a lot of viruses, including deadly ones.

“Our only chance was – it was an inpatient veterinary clinic, where they are located in my name,” she explained. – There is no overexposure, just look at their condition. If they are relatively healthy, then we will build on household overexposure and look for a new home for them. But again, the fate of the grandmother is unclear – she will come out, and the fact that all the cats were taken from her will make her even worse.

She emphasized that neither the police, nor the Ministry of Emergencies, nor the ambulance asked her to take the cats away.

Salvation of saviors

There are many similar apartments in the country. For example, in Volgograd, the media wrote a few years ago about a local woman who has 66 cats in her apartment.

Animal rights activist, lawyer, president of the Forgotten Animals Foundation Anastasia Komagina noted that the number of animals in humans does not in itself mean that they are kept in poor conditions, but “in most cases this is so.”

– The federal law on the responsible treatment of animals does not formulate a limit for the number of animals that a person can keep. – she told Izvestia. – It only states that there must be proper conditions. I personally know people who have quite a lot of animals, but they do not smell, they undergo veterinary examinations, vaccinated, sterilized and so on. But on hearing there are much more cases when people with certain mental disabilities are engaged in so-called hording – gathering, in other words, they drag animals into their house, do not provide them with care, do not sterilize them …

According to her, her foundation in this case is trying to negotiate with the owner of the animals, asking his consent to distribute them.

– In the future, we pay for the sterilization of such animals, we are looking for a house. They are temporarily accommodated in some shelters, she said.

At the same time, Komagina noted, in many cases it is useless to fight with such neighbors, especially if the housing is owned. Here, in her opinion, it is necessary to persuade a person to be treated.

– There are certain cases, very rare, when people are evicted, Komagina notes. – But this is rare, and, as a rule, in such cases we are talking about municipal housing, which is not owned.

At the same time, the law on the responsible treatment of animals does not establish specific responsibility for such keeping of animals.

– This does not fall under Article 245 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on cruelty to animals, since there is no intent, – said Komagina. – Now, as far as I know, the Ministry of Justice has prepared amendments to the Administrative Code on fines for improper maintenance and treatment of animals, if it does not fall under a criminal article. There are small fines, 5-10 thousand rubles. But there is nothing to take from these people.

Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Ecology and Environmental Protection Vladimir Burmatov believes that the Responsible Animal Treatment Law contains a fairly detailed definition of cruelty.

“In principle, if you interpret it correctly, violations of the conditions for keeping animals fall under it,” the deputy told Izvestia. – But, I repeat, if this is a competent law enforcement officer who carefully studied this law … In addition, no one canceled the issues of sanitary rules that relate to any human activity.

But the only mechanism here, according to Burmatov, is when the police come and initiate a criminal case.

– In my opinion, this is an ineffective mechanism, because people with such a problem should not be punished – they need help, ”he said. – This is done by lonely people who thus try to compensate for their loneliness. There are problems that push people to do this. I am opposed to these people being punished somehow harshly, they need help.

Slaughter and torture

According to Komagina, in Russia there is no mechanism for the removal of animals, which would allow taking cats from such an apartment without a criminal case.

“According to the law, we can only go to court with a request for compulsory ransom of animals,” says Komagina. – Our foundation categorically does not approve of this, all this should be free of charge, otherwise killing and torture is encouraged.

Burmatov notes that there are situations when animals simply need to be confiscated. In this regard, he said, the State Duma proposed to the Ministry of Justice to introduce and use the institution of animal confiscation.

“Next week we will have a meeting of the State Duma committee, which will consider the application of administrative measures of influence in relation to people who do this to animals,” he said. – And the issues of applying the institution of confiscation will also be considered there.

Living legacy

Until then, you can try to resolve the problem with such neighbors with the help of lawyers. Sergey Sergeev, head of the practice in the field of housing and communal services, ecology and nature management of the Arbat MKA, notes that there are two ways here: first, you can call Rospotrebnadzor and conduct an examination.

“She must prove that impurities and an unpleasant smell from the apartment get into the neighboring premises,” he explained to Izvestia. – With this evidence, you can go to court, which can oblige the landlord to remove the cats. If he does not comply with the court’s decision, he will be fined, if he continues in the same spirit, he will be evicted. In practice, such cases can take years.

The second way, he notes, is to contact the police to conduct an inspection under Art. 245 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Cruelty to animals.”

Sergeev also said that according to the law “On the Responsible Treatment of Animals” in the event of the death or incapacity of the owner without heirs, the cats become homeless and the state begins to answer for them.

– Rospotrebnadzor catches them, sterilizes, marks and releases them, – he explained. – Neighbors can themselves attach animals to shelters or distribute them so that the animals eventually find new owners. If there are heirs, the responsibility for caring for the animals is transferred to them.

Aleksandra Obryvko, a member of the Russian Bar Association, notes that it is possible to prepare and send a written complaint not only to Rospotrebnadzor, but also to the Housing Inspectorate.

“Unsanitary conditions in itself entail administrative responsibility in the form of a fine of 500-1000 rubles,” she told Izvestia. – But the administrative fine itself rarely leads to the resolution of the problem. If the owners of the animals do not eliminate the reasons in connection with which the fine was imposed, then the authorized body, the Housing Inspection, has the right to go to court.

According to her, if the violator is the owner of the home, then a lawsuit is filed with the court to terminate the ownership of the home on the basis of Art. 293 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation. Residents are evicted from the municipal apartment on the basis of a court decision under Art. 83 of the Housing Code.