Home | Marju Koskivaara renovated a villa for herself in a remote location, where she slept on a concrete bed

An amazing sight opens up in Tanttala at the end of a remote and grassy road. Marju Koskivaara has transformed the old house into a unique Indian villa for herself. There have been dances with sheep and a master builder has been accommodated in a sauna chamber. This summer will probably be the last.

The concrete sofa has had a lot of cushions. Now all that’s left is miscellaneous stuff.

Otto Rantanen’s Janakkalan News

14:03

From his favorite placefrom the porch rattan garden chair, Marju Koskivaara has seen many moments of joy.

In front is the summer kitchen, which he invented to step by digging the ground under it. There are apple trees all around, and a very own house behind. And behind the summer kitchen you can see a meadow.