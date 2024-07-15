Monday, July 15, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Home | Marju Koskivaara renovated a villa for herself in a remote location, where she slept on a concrete bed

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 15, 2024
in World Europe
0
Home | Marju Koskivaara renovated a villa for herself in a remote location, where she slept on a concrete bed
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

An amazing sight opens up in Tanttala at the end of a remote and grassy road. Marju Koskivaara has transformed the old house into a unique Indian villa for herself. There have been dances with sheep and a master builder has been accommodated in a sauna chamber. This summer will probably be the last.

The concrete sofa has had a lot of cushions. Now all that’s left is miscellaneous stuff. Picture: Otto Rantanen

Otto Rantanen’s Janakkalan News

From his favorite placefrom the porch rattan garden chair, Marju Koskivaara has seen many moments of joy.

In front is the summer kitchen, which he invented to step by digging the ground under it. There are apple trees all around, and a very own house behind. And behind the summer kitchen you can see a meadow.

#Home #Marju #Koskivaara #renovated #villa #remote #location #slept #concrete #bed

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Nine people injured in collision between minibus and concrete mixer in Russia

Nine people injured in collision between minibus and concrete mixer in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]