Home Make a small apartment feel bigger with easy tricks – Interior designer gives five tips

The first private home is often a room in a shared cabin or a small studio apartment. There is little space and the apartment may have seen life. An interior designer advises five tips to help you make a student apartment cozy even on a small budget.

When college studies begin, many young people move to their own for the first time.

The apartment can be a room in a cell apartment, a shared cabin or a small studio apartment.

Space is often scarce, surfaces may be worn, apartments may be at least partially furnished, and walls may not be painted or renovated. The kitchen, living room and bedroom are often in the same space in the studio.