Understand from this example For example, State Bank of India has to pay 7 percent interest on a loan of Rs 30 lakh, while interest of Rs 30 to 75 lakh is paying interest of 7.25 percent. At the same time, if the loan amount is more than 75 lakhs, then the interest becomes 7.35 percent. On the other hand, if you look at PNB, it charges 7.15 per cent, 7.25 per cent and 7.30 to 7.40 per cent. Different interest rates are charged by HDFC Bank.

Understand the different interest rates Interest size increases with increasing home loan size because the bank is required to keep capital in different sizes according to different slabs. For example, for a home loan up to Rs 30 lakh, the bank needs to keep around 35% of the capital of that loan. At the same time, for a home loan ranging from 30 to 75 lakhs, the bank has to keep up to 50% of the amount with itself. At the same time, for a home loan of more than 75 lakhs, the bank has to hold at least 75% capital. For this reason, banks also keep increasing the interest rate with increasing amount.

Capital also depends on loan to value Explain that in case of personal loan, the bank has to keep 100% of the capital of the loan amount, because they are considered very risky, but home loans are not considered as risky. How much capital to hold, it depends not only on the loan amount, but also on the value of the property, which is called loan to value (LTV).

What has the Reserve Bank of India said? The Reserve Bank of India said in its credit policy on Friday that how much capital to hold for a home loan till March 2022 will depend only on the loan to value, not on how big a loan a person is taking. The central bank said that wherever the loan to value is 80 per cent or less, only 35 per cent of capital is required to be held on it. Where the loan to value will be more than 80 percent and up to 90 percent, there will be a need to keep 50 percent capital.

Soon, a home loan of more than Rs 30 lakh can be cheaper than now. At the same time, an even greater reduction in the interest rate on loans above Rs 75 lakh is possible. The Reserve Bank of India is taking important steps for this. Let us tell you that it is the system that the lowest interest rate is taken on loans up to Rs 30 lakh from banks. As the loan amount increases, so does the interest. To know what steps RBI has taken, first you have to understand loan to value with an example.