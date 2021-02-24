Elderly people in Andalucía have been receiving calls from people claiming to be from the Health Service, arranging to come around and administer a jab.

The National Police are investigating who these people are but as yet have not run them to ground.

The fact is that the Andalusian Health Service is not vaccinating anybody at home at the moment, according to the Junta de Andalucía. This does not mean that at a later date medical staff will not be visiting people in their 80s who are unable to leave their homes.

The police have also come across cases of people claiming to be medical staff knocking on doors in order to ‘administer a jab, ”without even bothering to make a call beforehand.

Therefore, at present, when they appear at the frontdoor of a home where elderly people live, it is just a variation of the false gasman visits, so don’t let them in. In other cases where there is just a phone call, it’s a hoax.

Whatever the case, when you do get a call, it will be from 958 800 008, if it is a bona-fide call. Nobody from the Health Service is going to turn up at your house, saying that they are there to give you a vaccinations, at present, especially if you’re not even in your 80s,

