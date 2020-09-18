Care basics -What diet should you take at the time of corona infection, what should be kept in mind during your daily activities and along with these, you should also be aware that if you or any family member has mild infection of corona infection If you have any symptoms, then what should be kept in mind during home isolation…

Who can do home isolation? -It is not that if you feel the mild symptoms of corona virus inside you, then it does not mean that you decide for yourself that you need home isolation. According to the Guidelines of the Union Health Ministry, the decision of whether a person needs home isolation can be made only after an examination by the Medical Officer.

These are the rules of home isolation Before proceeding to home isolation, the patient has to submit his acceptance by filling up a small form to follow and follow the guidelines given by the medical officer. -There should be a caretaker at 24 hours and 7 days i.e. all the time to look after the patient. Along with this, the person taking care should be in regular contact with the treating doctor or medical officer. So that the doctor gets to know the exact condition of the patient. – The person taking care will have to continuously monitor the patient’s health. During this time, he should check the body temperature of the patient, check his breathing process periodically. Monitoring of increasing symptoms of cough, fever and corona are included. -Perfect mobile must have Arogya Setu app. Also, it is the responsibility of the family of the infected person to keep this app active. Along with this, the patient himself has to give information related to his health to his health expert and the District Surveillance Officer.

You need these essential things at home First of all, you will need a room in the house where you can live completely apart from your family even when you are in the midst of your family. So that no one else in your family gets the infection. -What changes related to your health, you have to keep a special watch about it, take complete information from your doctor. Also know about pulse oximeter, BP checking, body temperature checking etc.

