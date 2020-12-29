D.he roof over one’s head is a never-ending story. Some love it and want it at (almost) any price. The others reject it and seek their salvation in other facilities. I don’t want to serve you the seventy-fifth infusion today, whether your own home or a rented apartment is the better investment. Instead, I want to introduce you to an idea that a hamburger put on my table before Christmas. He wanted to know what I think of cooperatives, whether this type of living in connection with a share savings plan is a sensible alternative to the classic condominium.

I don’t want to turn my heart into a murder pit. I have heartfelt dislike for “comrades” because I was born in East Germany and had bad experiences with red socks. That’s why I put off the answer to the question of whether cooperative housing is an advantageous investment like a hot potato. I too know how to cultivate my prejudices, but I apologize. Cooperative housing coupled with stock savings plans can be an interesting combination, and the justification can be found in the numbers.