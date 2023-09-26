According to the survey by ANIA, the National Association of Insurance Companies in our country three out of four homes are exposed to a significant seismic riskFurthermore, many homes could suffer damage related to extreme climate events.

Added to this are the inconveniences that can occur in everyday life, such as the breakage of a hydraulic pipe or an electrical problem. In these eventualities, to deal with the damage it is necessary to incur expenses that can be quite large, which is why it is advisable to protect yourself from inconveniences by taking out a home insurance policy, delegating the coverage of certain costs to insurance companies.

Over half of Italians purchase a home insurance policy online

Home insurance is an insurance product that allows you to prevent a series of unexpected events and inconveniences, which can damage the property or create inconveniences in daily domestic life. As regards the stipulation methods, it is interesting to note how more and more people are choosing online home insurancea policy that can be activated and managed through digital channels in an easy and practical way.

In detail, this currently represents 52% of the total products subscribed, as revealed by theFintech & Insurtech Observatory of the School of Management of the Polytechnic of Milan.

Among the most interesting proposals of the moment it is possible to include theVerti online home insurancea company of the MAPFRE Group, which offers simple digital policies, customizable and competitive. In particular, with Verti it is possible to insure your home against theft, fire and damage to the house and its contents, but also to protect yourself and your loved ones from the unexpected events of everyday life.

Verti’s online insurance offers the mandatory guarantee for damage to the building, as well as numerous additional guarantees that allow you to customize the policy such as owner liability, theft of contents, pets liability, fire liability and privacy assistance.

Compared to classic policies, digital home insurance guarantees various advantages. It is, in fact, about policies that are easy to customize, purchase and manage, with the possibility of doing everything online, from requesting a quote to opening a claim directly from the insurance company’s reserved area. They are also insurance clear and simple, without hidden or difficult to understand clauses. An online home insurance policy also allows you to save time both in the subscription and management phases, resulting in an all-round smart and efficient product.

The main features of home insurance

Currently home insurance in Italy is mandatory only in certain circumstancesfor example when taking out a mortgage, but only for basic coverage such as fire insurance.

In general, home insurance is an investment that allows you to protect both your property and your private life. Also, just request a free quote to identify the most suitable home insurance policy for your needs: a simple and quick operation, which can be easily carried out online in just a few moments.

With Verti, for example, you just need to enter i home data, those on the policy and on the policyholder to have a detailed statement, to be saved and consulted at any time. This way you can take a completely conscious decisionat your own pace, to best safeguard your home, yourself, your loved ones, as well as your pets.