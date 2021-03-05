The businessman Enrique Blaksley Señorans, nicknamed the “Argentine Madoff”, accused of committing the biggest scam in the history of the country, was benefited with a house arrest. To be effective, you must post a bond of 450 million pesos.

The decision was adopted this afternoon by the Federal Oral Court (TOF) 4, which is in charge of the trial that is being followed virtually by the then president of the company Hope Found SA and 16 other people, several of them his relatives, whose second hearing took place this Friday.

At the request of Blaksley’s defense, last week the prosecutor for the trial, Abel Darío Córdoba, had endorsed the house arrest of the businessman, who remains detained for almost three years in the Ezeiza prison, just two months before the maximum period of preventive detention provided by law is fulfilled.

Blaksley Señorans had immersed himself in the world of polo. Photo Federico López Claro

In this way, the court considered that the “Argentine Madoff” may continue to be imprisoned at his home while the oral debate is taking place, which can take several months due to the number of witnesses that were proposed by the parties.

Judges Néstor Costabel, Luciano Gorini and Ricardo Basilico also ordered other precautionary measures, such as, for example, setting an address where he will continue with his arrest, use an electronic monitoring device to prevent you from leaving your home and the prohibition to leave the country.

Blaksley (55) and the rest of the defendants were sent to trial in July last year by decision of federal judge María Servini, who considered the businessman a co-perpetrator of the crime of repeated fraud on at least 318 occasions.

The prosecution also reached Blaksley’s brother-in-law and Hope Funds administrative manager, Federico Dolinkué (48); the person in charge of forming companies abroad, Alejandro Miguel Carozzino (39); and to the commercial manager, her sister-in-law Verónica Vega (45).

Francisco (36), María Rita (46) and Juan Pablo Blaksley (33), Enrique’s brothers, also remained in the same situation.

C The other defendants are Daniela Sarsa (41), Damián Gómez (42), Olga Masdeu (64), Felipe Badino (36), María D´Angelo (51), Rafael De la Torre Urizar (66), Alexis Dietl (41) , Esteban Casco (51), Guillermo Müller (43) and Pablo Willa (55).

Source: Télam

