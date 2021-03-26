Home If you have these items in stock, you may be breaking the law – an expert will tell you what should not be stored in the basement or attic of the housing association.

The grill’s gas bottle, moped’s petrol canister and fireworks must not be stored in the condominium’s warehouse. Where then?

26.3. 11:00

Neighbour has spread the ragged carpet in the stairwell of the apartment building and left the old bookshelf in the basement. Prams and a rollator are parked on the stairwells.

Cozy but dangerous.

Senior expert Ilpo Leino Spek says of the Finnish Central Rescue Organization that no movable property may be stored in stairwells and basements. Corridors must be kept empty.