Lakbira Al-Tunisi (Abu Dhabi)

The employee, Mona Mahkoom, always thought about a project that would make her family self-sufficient in vegetables. She tried farming in open spaces, and achieved good results, until she found home hydroponics, and in coordination with the competent authorities, she has benefited from this system, which provides her with important production throughout the years. Year, the success of the project encouraged her to raise poultry, and she is currently thinking of raising fish, in a move to achieve self-sufficiency in high-quality foods, pointing out that her academic background in the field of agriculture made her employ her expertise in the success of these projects.

Material and moral returns

Mona is not the only one who is interested in home hydroponics, which brings material and moral returns to the owner, but there are others, who went to home hydroponics farming, benefiting from the support they receive, especially since it does not require a large area, and is easy to use.

The culture of home hydroponics was strengthened with the beginning of the spread of the Corona pandemic in order to achieve agricultural self-sufficiency in many Emirati homes, and for the variety of products it provided with high quality.

bio specialty

Mona Mahkoom confirmed that she is thinking of putting this system on the surface, after she noticed its many benefits and moral returns, especially as it occupies children’s free time and gains them agricultural skills, and makes them take care of livestock and endear them to the fresh vegetables that they contribute to their production, noting that it will work To expand her project after retirement, to invest her time in a way that helps her children learn and take an interest in agriculture, and may open the door for them to choose this vital specialization related to agriculture and livestock.

She explained that the project works to sustain the vegetables and leafy vegetables it produces throughout the year, and among the most prominent hydroponics crops produced by it are: lettuce, aromatic plants, mint, tomatoes, zucchini “squash”, and other vegetables, explaining that it is working to produce fresh juices from the production of her small farm, all of which are empty. From preservatives and artificial colourings.

successful experience

Aisha Muhammad’s passion for agriculture of all kinds, which prompted her to think of establishing a greenhouse project inside her house, taking advantage of the existing spaces, explaining that the project achieved a great moral return for her, and she began to produce types of vegetables and leaves throughout the year, pointing out that it achieves her self-sufficiency and also provides irrigation water. Considering this an ambitious attempt to provide agricultural crops on a permanent basis.

And about the most prominent domestic hydroponics crops that she produces, she said that they include lettuce, spinach, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers of all kinds and types, strawberries, watercress, celery, cauliflower, beans, turnips, mint, onions, radishes and many other leafy and aromatic plants.

latest systems

Hamed Al Hamed, who benefited from his academic studies in a British university in the field of hydroponics, using the latest technological systems, chose the name Gracia (Blessing) to give it to his farm that he established in Al Bahia in Abu Dhabi: He said that the culture of home hydroponics is on the rise, and there is a great demand for this Type.

He pointed out that home farming has great benefits, and it has proven successful, which prompted many to request the installation of green houses on the roof of the house, noting that there is a great development in green houses, by employing technology that is now working on its own and can be controlled remotely.

He also said that hydroponics has achieved self-sufficiency for its owners throughout the year, who are also providing some products to their neighbors.

Hamed Al-Hamid reviews home hydroponics systems

green board

He added: With a desire to develop these systems and make them fit people’s desire, houses have been developed to turn them into a green council, where family members spend their time and eat their food, and the sizes vary according to demand, as the roof becomes an agricultural oasis, and there are many who have transformed their gardens into green houses, They produce with their own hands what is sufficient for them throughout the year, explaining that the farm provides full support for a period of one year, to all those wishing to install this system in their home, so that services and education continue until the farmer is able to self-employment mechanisms.

abundance

For his part, Khamis Aboul-Enein, an agricultural systems engineer, said that the crop in hydroponic farms is more abundant than in ordinary agriculture, explaining that modern and innovative farming technology is indispensable, and it differs from other farming methods, as it depends mainly on water rich in nutrients that contribute to Plant growth, and does not consume large amounts of water, so that it saves about 70% of water, which makes it superior to other agricultural methods, and cultivation in pillows or horizontal cultivation bags is considered one of the systems of cultivation without soil and is considered one of the best systems in growing crops. Climbers such as cucumbers, tomatoes, beans and peppers, stressing that the idea of ​​these projects comes within human and human development projects rather than financial ones.

decrease consumption

On the importance of the home hydroponics project, Khamis Abu Al-Enein, agricultural systems engineer, said that it works to rationalize the consumption of water and fertilizers significantly, and to exploit any available space regardless of the nature of the available soil, a large crop throughout the year, providing natural and sound products, achieving food security and self-sufficiency .