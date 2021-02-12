Home How do you know if your own condominium costs too much for hosting? The expert highlights two things that every housing association needs to be careful about every year

In a property management contract, a fixed monthly price typically covers certain things. In addition, there are a bunch of things that are billed separately for implementation.

12.2. 13:54

Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority On Wednesday, it released a report showing that there has been a price cartel in the property management industry for a long time.

This means that the Management Association and six management companies are suspected of cooperating secretly and systematically with the aim of raising the price level of management services throughout the country. The payers of the services are the residents of the housing associations.

The suspicion of a cartel is apparent from a proposal for a fine of EUR 22 million addressed to the Market Court, which is now pending before a court.

How, then, can an ordinary resident and homeowner know if he or she is paying too much for hosting services?

Antti Norkela­

It may not be easy, says the head of the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority’s cartel supervision Antti Norkela.

“Condominiums are very different and the delivery of services varies from place to place,” he says.

Nor can a resident influence the content of a property management agreement unless he or she is a member of the housing association’s board.

According to the law, the conclusion of a property management agreement and the supervision of its observance, as well as termination, are the duties of the board of the housing company. “The government is responsible for ensuring that these matters are handled carefully,” says Norkela.

“However, the resident can contact the government and ask, for example, when the hosting was last tendered.”

Management contracts today are typically such that a fixed monthly price covers certain things. In addition, there are a bunch of things that are billed separately for implementation.

According to Norkela, the trend is that the number of items included in monthly invoicing has decreased and the number of items to be invoiced separately has increased. “This may make it more difficult to compare different offers,” he says.

If the monthly price of hosting seems surprisingly affordable, the resident shouldn’t rejoice too much.

Last spring, the Real Estate Association published a survey according to which the fixed fees charged by property management agencies have remained under control, but at the same time the prices of separate payments have been delayed upwards.

The survey was answered by 1,500 board chairmen and 357 professional property managers.

What kind of hosting tasks should a housing association keep on the side of a fixed monthly fee and what not?

Timo Tossavainen­

Liaison Director of the Real Estate Association Timo Tossavainen According to the respondents, the common view was that 80% of the tasks should be performed for a fixed fee.

According to Tossavainen, the scope of fixed charging includes tasks that are repeated every year. It also makes it easier to anticipate spending.

Occasional measures, such as some repair projects, eviction procedures, or the writing of a property certificate, are suitable for separate invoicing.

A resident needs a property certificate when he sells his apartment.

The price range of the certificate ranged from 40 euros to 240 euros in the Real Estate Association’s survey.

What price would be reasonable for a property certificate?

Tossavainen cannot answer that, as Kiinteistöliitto does not have permission to give price recommendations either. However, he notes that in the survey, the median price of a property manager’s certificate was one hundred euros. “The price above that is starting to deviate from normal.”

Norkela reminds that when the housing company’s board of directors competes for a property management contract, it should include bids with big wounds from property management agencies of different sizes.

In addition, it is important that the government keeps itself informed of what the prevailing cost level is. The information, he said, can be found in public sources. “There are some big throws in the prices in some places.”

“There is no bypass and no shortcut to happiness when comparing prices. It is not possible to automatically say what the monthly fee covers and what is the correct price for each measure, ”says Norkela.

Although the comparison takes time and effort, it is worth doing, according to Norkela.

Resident may address hosting, for example, at a housing association’s general meeting, which is most commonly held in the spring. Their views on the cost of hosting services can be expressed, for example, in the context of a budget meeting or other items on the agenda.

However, the Annual General Meeting is not the opportunity to elect or dismiss a property manager.

“They are the tasks of the board of the housing association,” Tossavainen says.

According to the law, the conclusion of a management agreement and the supervision of its observance, as well as termination, are also the duties of the Board.

Timo Tossavainen reminds of two things related to property management that the board of a housing association should do every year:

1. The government should review annually that the hosting agreement is up to date. It is also recommended by the Management Association Good corporate governance. This way, the government stays informed about what has been bought and what is being paid for.

The government should review which matters are covered by the monthly charge and which are covered by the separate charge. In addition, it is worth assessing whether there is something in the contract that is no longer needed or whether it is missing something essential. At the same time, the property manager should also be consulted to see if he or she has any wishes for change.

2. It is customary for property management agencies to send a proposal for a revision of the property management fee at the end of the year. This is usually an increase in the premium. Too often, the government tacitly accepts it and doesn’t even bother to look into it.

However, you should be careful here, as this is not a notification matter. This is an agreement, the amendment of which requires the consent of both parties. The proposal must be reviewed and an assessment made as to whether there is a reasonable justification for the increase. If it feels like it isn’t, it can be reported and require better justification or a change to the presentation.

The government should take its role as an equal negotiator. After all, it is a question of the housing company’s shareholders’ money. If no agreement is reached on the price of hosting, the government will start looking for a new partner.