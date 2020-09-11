What has modified within the scenario of house helpers since your first occasion on the first er July ?

Cecilia Amand. After this demonstration, Mr. Macron met a carer throughout a visit to the south of France, and he made a speech on this occupation (in Toulon on August 4, Macron introduced a bonus of 1,000 euros for carers, Editor’s be aware).

On this operation, there are plenty of issues that we do not like. To start with, what he mentioned about carers and residential helpers doesn’t characterize the actual job we do. He didn’t speak about assist on the finish of life, on the psychological facet of our work, when that’s the main a part of the job. The actual occupation is in no way put ahead. Once more, our job is far more than cleansing, cooking or sitting subsequent to an aged individual. Our occupation remains to be very poorly represented. We’re not speaking concerning the shift in duties that makes life assistants do the work of caregivers or nurses. If we declare the best to rely upon the Ministry of Well being, it’s as a result of the carers at the moment present medical care. And this side of our work will not be put ahead.

Have been there any concrete proposals made to house assist from the federal government following Macron’s speech?

Cecilia Amand. There have been no concrete proposals, aside from a bonus however which doesn’t concern carers who’re employed immediately by the aged or the disabled individual, and who’re as soon as once more forgotten. I feel that within the face of the demonstrations, Mr. Macron was pressured to calm the anger of the carers, nevertheless it doesn’t work. This isn’t a bonus that can suffice at a time when the well being disaster has revealed that our occupation is important. What we wish at the moment is actual recognition of the occupation, with elevated wages, mileage allowances, and a typical settlement as a result of there are lots of inequalities at the moment between carers. , in any respect ranges.

What issues do you hear from the totally different areas?

Cecilia Amand. What comes up is anger first. Lots of our colleagues need to resign. In July-August, there have been plenty of sick leaves for melancholy or for burn-out as a result of the carers have been coming to an finish, due to the limitless days, due to fatigue. All that is because of the truth that there’s a scarcity of workers, that the ladies are drained and that the occupation will not be acknowledged. The well being disaster has discouraged many individuals. The State is aware of that our occupation is important and that we’ve issue happening strike or demonstrating as a result of we do human work and that it is extremely difficult to go away the aged on their very own if we have been on strike.

To assist your calls for, you may have created an impartial collective. The place is the mobilization on the nationwide degree?

Cecilia Amand. I’d first prefer to say that we had nice issue in getting suggestions from the unions we contacted, aside from the CGT. Philippe Martinez will obtain us in order that we will speak about our frequent calls for, and why to not work collectively. We’re very happy with this return from the CGT. For the demonstration on Saturday, many house helpers from throughout France will come to Paris. All the sensible points of the occasion have been nicely ready.

Are the opposite professions that work within the care of the aged – the workers of EHPAD or nurses for instance – taken with your calls for and your mobilization?

Cecilia Amand. There’s a little solidarity, exchanges, however at the moment we can not say that we’ve plenty of assist from medical circles. Then again, we’ve plenty of encouragement from the aged we take care of, and their households.

On the peak of the well being disaster, we felt a present of solidarity in direction of the workers who took care of the aged. Has this present left traces?

Cecilia Amand. I nonetheless have the impression that it evaporates a bit of. It’s undoubtedly totally different for the medical personnel who’re a part of the Ségur de la santé (the session of the actors of the well being system organized by the Ministry of Solidarity and Well being, from Might 25 to July 10, Editor’s be aware), which isn’t our case. When there have been demonstrations by caregivers, reminiscent of June 30 and 16, the caregivers demonstrated. However then we went into the shadows. The caregivers are far more quite a few, they’ve far more visibility. For this reason it is vital for us to arrange a particular occasion for carers and residential helpers. Folks want to grasp that we aren’t simply cleansing and consuming. We accompany on the finish of life, within the final moments of the aged. There’s a complete psychological side to our work. The aged confides in us loads, about their previous, about their final moments. It fits the state to not acknowledge that we’re offering care and that we should rely upon the Ministry of Well being. Our actual occupation will not be put ahead.

In your opinion, has the well being disaster all the identical made it attainable to vary the outlook on outdated age?

Cecilia Amand. I feel outdated age continues to scare folks usually. The state, for its half, will not be on this situation as a result of the aged now not contribute to the nation’s economic system. However I nonetheless assume that little by little, we handle to lift consciousness of the necessity for personnel to assist the aged, as a result of EHPADs are saturated, and their costs are too excessive for some individuals who have small pensions. . Right now, there are lots of people who need to age at house, of their setting, to maintain their habits and their consolation. Our occupation is increasingly more important.