In Bois-Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine), twice a week, Malika Zitouni comes to help Michèle Mauger, 69, who has back pain and partial paralysis. Malika Zitouni takes care of her household, her shopping and all the tasks that she can no longer accomplish alone. For 22 years, she has assisted between six and seven people every day, mainly elderly and sick. She is paid 1,200 euros per month, but she is still passionate about this job. “When families say thank you for what you have done, it’s nice […] the salary, if it increases, of course that is a plus“.

Home help is not included in the assistance plan provided for by the Ségur de la santé. Hugues Victor, director general of the Adedom federation, calls for increases for his staff who “they have nothing“while employees of nursing homes and hospitals”have had significant revaluations to the tune of more than 300 euros“. The Federation asks for 600 million euros when the public authorities plan to invest 200. The question will be debated in the National Assembly.