Throughout the week, Rudy Balbino helps the elderly. Cooking, cleaning … The tasks are varied, for 9.50 euros net per hour. “When in such an essential job, we are paid only the hourly minimum wage or a little more, it is not to be recognized“, he laments in the edition of 13 Hours of Tuesday, October 20. After the first wave of Covid-19, the caregivers did not benefit from the salary increases granted to other health professionals. The government therefore wants to fill this gap by paying 150 million euros to the sector in 2021, then 200 million euros annually thereafter.

This represents an increase of between several tens and a hundred euros. The amounts, which remain to be specified, will vary according to the departments. “It is certainly not enough and it remains a dressing on a profession which structurally needs to be helped. We must put more than three and a half billion on the table“, explains Frédéric Neymon, director of” Ages and perspectives “. Home helpers are not paid during their travel time between each beneficiary. The government does not currently provide any measure to satisfy this demand.