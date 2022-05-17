The progress of the Ferrari this winter they brought enthusiasm back to Maranello and especially among the fans. An enthusiasm slightly dampened by the powerful growth of Red Bull, with Max Verstappen who won all the races in which he was able to see the checkered flag: the certainty is that the RB18 will be a tough opponent until the end of the World Championship, and that beating Super Max will not be easy at all, despite the reliability problems encountered so far by the Milton Keynes team.

Now that the Grand Prix of Spain And Mountain Charles, home of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, it takes a statistical curiosity to worry the Red. The races in front of their fans, in recent years, have not said well to the Ferrari drivers: the last victory dates back to 2013, when Fernando Alonso triumphed at Montmeló. From then on, on eight occasions the Maranello team never climbed the top step of the podium. And if in some circumstances the victory was really impossible (Montmeló 2014, Hockenheim 2016, Nürburgring 2020 for example), in others the regret is still very great. In fact, the victory thrown by Sebastian is still very much alive in the memories of the fans Vettel at the 51st lap of Hockenheim, in 2018, or the great comeback of the German in the crazy race one year later, which however closed in second place behind Max Verstappen. Also in 2019, Leclerc’s curse began in his Monte Carlo: in 2019 an error in the team’s judgment led him to be eliminated in Q1 after printing the best time in PL3; a year ago, however, the Monegasque went to the wall at the Pools in Q3involuntarily ‘securing’ pole position but damaging the car to the point of not being able to race the Grand Prix.

Never before has Ferrari had a great double opportunity to turn the page. Sainz and Leclerc have the task of giving joy to themselves, to the team and to the home fans.