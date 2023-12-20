In recent years, there has been an increase in requests for room perfumes. Diffusers, sprays and candles are reaching constantly growing sales numbers, with a trend that promises to be positive also in the near future.

According to estimates by Fortune Business Insight, in fact, the market for home fragrances will increase by 3.1% by 2027 globally, reaching a turnover that will reach 27.63 billion.

As regards our country specifically, the Italian panorama is full of excellences that have linked their name to that of perfumed essences for the home. It constitutes an example of this Cultsa historic Milanese company active for over thirty years in the sector which continues to be a protagonist on the market, with constantly increasing numbers.

Culti: reference brand for home fragrances

Strengthened by an ever-increasing success, through which it has established itself as one of the points of reference for high-end fragrances, Cults is present on the market both with its brand and as a partner for high-end operators and businesses.

Born from the intuition of the home designer Alessandro Agrati at the beginning of the 90s, Culti has over time become one of the best-known producers of fine fragrances, which stand out for the use of refined raw materials and for the aromatic combinations elegant but never banal.

As regards purchasing channels, nowadays the proposals of Cults They are also available online, at official retailers such as 50mlwhere it is possible to find a wide variety of choices: ranging from the famous home essence diffusers, perfumes to vaporize, candles and sprays dedicated to fabric care.

Discovering the Culti essences dedicated to the home

Culti today is a leading brand in the production of fragrances designed for the home and for personal care which, since its debut, has been synonymous with researchelegance and high quality raw materials.

One of the best known and appreciated products is represented by perfume diffusers for the environment, which are characterized not only by the goodness of the fragrance, but also by the refinement of the packaging that contains them.

It constitutes an emblematic example of this Aramara Stylea diffuser with a citrus flavor that blends the pleasant notes of bitter orange with the sweeter ones of bergamot and cedar.

All Culti articles are characterized by their elegance, which emerges both in the combination of the aroma and in the containers. Room perfumes equipped with a wicker stick diffuser, for example, are characterized by the satin glass bottle equipped with a cap made of natural maple wood.

The fragrances are versatile and able to adapt to different olfactory tastes it's at different styles: from the freshest perfumes, in which marine and citrus notes predominate, through to the sumptuous perfumes of oriental inspiration, Culti's proposals are able to satisfy every kind of preference.

In addition to home perfumes, another very popular item are the candlesall of which are made with high quality wax: this allows the aroma to be released uniformly and ensures that an intense and enveloping scent develops in the environment.

For those who love woody essences with a strong character, Culti has created Ebonya candle that has notes of freesia, vetiver and patchouli enclosed in a glass bottle with minimal and modern lines.