We continue to respect the field factor, in the championship final. After the two successes in Milan, this time it’s up to Virtus to sign the point that shortens the series: 69-61 for the 1-2 , and in 48 hours it will be played again at the Segafredo Arena. Bologna starts with Hackett, Belinelli, Cordinier, Shengelia and Mickey, Milan responds with Napier, Baron, Shields, Voigtmann and Melli. Immediately two Olimpia triples make it clear that Messina’s team will give much preference to long-range shots. Bologna however remains attached, defends, puts down many rebounds and with Teodosic impacts on 13, to then close the first fraction down by 2, 15-17. In the second quarter there is an immediate overtaking by Virtussino (19-17), Hackett triples by +6 (26-20) after 15′, Teodosic also extends with another triple (29-20), while on the other Baron starts in the evening (13, will end with… 15): at rest the scoreboard shows 34-29 for the black Vs.

The lead of 5 lengths reaches 11 (44-33) 4′ after entering the locker room, coinciding with the third foul by Shields. Still 50-39, Cordinier misses the possible +12, after 28′ the inertia of the evening seems more than evident also because Milan insists on triples but the percentages are scarce. Napier and Melli slam the ball on the iron, then Napier always in the entrance makes a number for -8 (50-42) less than a minute into the evening. But Belinelli sets the lead at 52-42 at the end of the third quarter with an acrobatic shot. The last 10′ begin with Cordinier who suffers a foul from Hines while he was shooting from three, Shields from 3 goes for -7 (56-49 in the 34′), but Milan never finds the leap to completely mend the breach. At -3’40 ”Shields fails the triple of the possible -4, on the other side Hackett brings his i back to +10. End of the games, Virtus will manage the last 120 seconds in total relaxation. And Friday will be race 4, still in the Virtussina house.