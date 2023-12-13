The amendments above Business. The lyrics

In 2024, to support the purchase of a house by large families, three types of families were included among the categories with priority for access to credit: with three children under the age of 21 and an ISEE not exceeding 40,000 euros per year; four children under 21 with ISEE not exceeding 45,000 per year; five or more children under 21 years of age with ISEE not exceeding 50,000 per year. One of the rapporteurs' amendments to the budget law provides for this.

Maneuver: more time for Municipalities for 2023 IMU rates – Only for 2023 the IMU rates set by the Municipalities are valid if inserted in the fiscal federalism portal by 30 November. The deadline for the publication of the resolutions is set for January 15th. One of the rapporteurs' amendments to the Budget provides for this. Any difference between the tax calculated on the basis of the published documents and that paid by taxpayers by 18 December 2023 will be paid by 29 February 2024 without the application of interest and penalties.

Catastrophe policy, halve insurance fines – The fine for insurance companies that refuse or evade the obligation to provide companies with insurance against the risk of catastrophic events is halved. In an amendment by the rapporteurs to the measure, in fact, the sanctions, foreseen “between 200 thousand euros and one million” are revised to a range “from 100 thousand euros to 500 thousand euros”.

Fixes for props familiestargeted interventions on infrastructure and transport, but also protection of native species and resources to strengthen the Local societies: they are in total 17 amendmentsthe presented to the budget law by the rapporteurs, Guido Quintino Liris of FdIDario Damiani by Forza Italia and Elena Testor of Leaguewho also signed 3 sub-amendments. The lyrics are added to the four amendments deposited in recent days by the government regarding pensions of doctors, nurses and public workers, funds for the integration of the salaries of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies, remodulation of the financing of the Strait Bridge and local authorities. Preview lyrics on Affaritaliani.it.

“Paraphrasing a film from a few years ago, 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs', one could say that in the last 24 hours, amendments to the budget law have rained down: from the government and from the rapporteurs. The majority rapporteurs present (almost two weeks after the deadline for the Commission) dozens of amendments which contain within them other groups of amendments with the most disparate themes. And they even insist on sub-amending the same new government amendments that have just been deposited”. The senator of the Democratic Party Antonio Nicita regarding the amendments and sub-amendments of the rapporteurs that arrived during the night. “A bazaar of amendments, a legislative souk where there is also space for funding for micro museums and the theft of the FSC in Sicily and Sardinia forced to finance a hypothesis of work defined as 'national' by Salvini but paid dearly by Sicilians and Calabrians by taking away resources to the many regional emergencies”, concludes Nicita.

“We discovered that there are three types of amendments. The rapporteurs' amendments that come from the government, the rapporteurs' rapporteurs' amendments and the hustler amendments. For example, the 100 thousand euros for the 'Gazzetta administrative della Repubblica italiana'. This will be judged unacceptable, I imagine.” This was declared by the group leader of the Five Star Movement Stefano Patuanelli before participating in the meeting of the Bureau of the Senate Budget Committee, commenting on the amendments and sub-amendments of the speakers arrived this night.

“Some amendments to the budget law presented by the rapporteurs are just essentially useless tips and interventions. The only appreciable thing is the fund for Alzheimer's, which is being repaid, taking up one of our amendments. Pleased to have pointed out to the government that it had been forgotten about those who suffer. Faced with the lack of seriousness demonstrated by the majority, we can only ask for an adequate space for discussion, inevitably lengthening the approval times”. This is what Raffaella Paita, national coordinator of Italia Viva and member of the Senate Budget Commission, said. “Despite the non-prejudicial attitude of the opposition – he adds – the majority forces and the Meloni government have only made messes due to their internal disagreements, without addressing any of the issues of this maneuver”. “The obligation imposed on centre-right parliamentarians not to present amendments to speed up the process of the budget law has turned into a farce. A decisive change of direction is needed”, concludes Paita.

