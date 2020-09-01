The efforts of the German authorities to combat the consequences of the coronavirus have begun to bear fruit: the losses to the main European economy due to the epidemic will be lower than expected. According to Bloomberg, the country is on the mend, this year production will decline by 5.8 percent, although in April – at the height of the pandemic – it was a fall of 6.3 percent. However, despite the improved forecasts, the economic contraction remains one of the most severe since the Second World War.

The return of indicators to pre-crisis ones is expected no earlier than 2022, but in general the country was able to mitigate the consequences of the coronavirus crisis. “We expect an unexpectedly fast V-shaped recovery, and the worst is over,” said Economy Minister Peter Altmaier. According to him, the country will be able to avoid a second lockdown.

The economies of the European Union countries experienced a record decline in the second quarter of 2020, contracting by 14.4 percent in annual terms. This is the largest decline in the history of statistics (since 1995). Spain was the leader in the fall, with a GDP collapse of 18.5 percent.