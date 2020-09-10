Highlights: PM Modi to participate in ‘Griha Pravesham’ program to be held in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing on September 12

In this program, he will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses

These houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen.

PM Modi will attend the ‘Griha Pravesham’ program to be held in Madhya Pradesh through video conferencing on 12 September. In this program, he will inaugurate 1.75 lakh houses built under PMAY-G in MP. That is, it would not be wrong to say that PM Modi will hand over the keys of the homes of one lakh two lakh people of Madhya Pradesh. These houses have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen. All these houses are completed in the meantime despite the challenge of the corona virus epidemic. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan will also be present in this program.

PM Modi had given a call to give home to all by 2022 and under this the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Grameen was launched on 20 November 2016. So far, about 1.14 crore houses have been built across the country under it. In Madhya Pradesh alone, so far 17 lakh poor families have got the benefit of this scheme. These were families that did not have a home.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, every beneficiary gets 100 per cent grant of Rs 1.20 lakh, out of which 60 per cent goes from the center and 40 per cent is given from the state. Under this scheme, a target has been set to build 2.95 crore houses across the country by 2022.