The musical genres have no age, so let’s see a Grandpa who has generated popularity in social networks being seen in a Home Depot store, while he dances in the aisles, clients give him strange looks.

They say that it is impossible to avoid being carried away by a good song, for this reason, a man when he was in the department store, left all the products aside, to take out the forbidden steps with a song by a Mexican musical group.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the account of ‘@ricardomendoza6180’, who has more than 2 million followers for sharing attractive videos and showing his kindness, has generated popularity on the Internet.

One of the viral videos with the most reproductions is where Ricardo Mendoza, while the song “La cumbia del Río” is playing, a single by “Los Pikadientes de Caborca”, was seen dancing with slow and fast steps while he was in the halls of a of the branches of the American retail company.

The man from Cotija de la Paz, Mexico, impressed everyone by letting himself go to the rhythm of cumbia, although he was surprised that a department store customer did not turn to look at him, despite the song being a theme that makes everyone dance.

Internet users after seeing the grandfather dance with all the enthusiasm and happiness, did not hesitate to highlight in the comment box, the joy that the Lord transmits.

What does The Home Depot offer?

The company founded on February 6, 1978 in Marietta, Georgia, United States, by Arthur Blank, Bernard Marcus, Kenneth Langone, Pat Farrah, Ron Brill, with subsidiaries at Home Depot Canada, HD Supply, Red Beacon, Inc., MORE , notable for being the first DIY retailer in the world.

The company provides information on its extended catalogue, offers, services and products for ceramic floors, bathrooms, general hardware and more, on its website.

Home Depot, provides its consumers with white goods, kitchen, lighting, floors, garden, among others, this to build, remodel and decorate, thus specializing in the sale of items for home improvement.