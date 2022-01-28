What’s the news? Meal delivery platform Thuisbezorgd.nl has this month terminated the employment contract of one of his deliverers , after he posted a critical article about working conditions at the company.

The meal delivery man, Ömür Sönmez, is the founder of an action group of bicycle couriers who fight for better working conditions. In the article he wrote about car accidents and bicycles with "defective brakes" and called on his colleagues to take action for higher wages.

What Sönmez wrote was "contrary to the values ​​that Thuisbezorgd pursues", his manager said via a chat message that NRC saw that contract termination therefore seemed to him "only logical". A spokesperson for Just Eat Takeaway says in a response that it can provide "no further details" about individual employees.

Hi Umur. I would like to inform you through this means that we are not going to extend your contract. I don’t think I need to name the reason.”

On Friday evening, January 7, Ömür Sönmez (24), while watching TV at home in Amsterdam with some friends, receives a chat message from his supervisor. His expiring contract as a meal deliverer at Thuisbezorgd.nl, part of Just Eat Takeaway, will not be renewed despite good performance.

This Saturday, three weeks later, is his last working day. He concludes his career at Thuisbezorgd with a demonstration against his employer, together with a group of fellow deliverers. Then cycle one more time from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a backpack full of pizzas, tacos and poké bowls. Then it’s really done.

Sönmez is the co-founder of Radical Riders, an ‘independent union’ of bicycle couriers working for services such as Gorillas, Uber Eats and Thuisbezorgd. The action group fights for better working conditions. About sixty meal deliverers have now joined the group.

fight anonymously

Most Radical Riders fight anonymously, fearing reprisals from their employers. But Ömür Sönmez has nothing to lose anymore, he tells a bouncer with salmon in an Amsterdam restaurant. He says he will never cycle again. “I am done.”

The reason his employer wants him to leave, according to chat messages that NRC saw, is a critical article that Sönmez posted on the Radical Riders website in October last year, under the headline Home delivery: overworked, underpaid, organizing.

In it, Sönmez describes how he is temporarily unable to work during working hours after a bicycle accident and his employer cuts his wages. He also explains how difficult and dangerous it is to cycle with poor equipment. And how crazy he is about the “reminders per app” by executives: “Your delivery time was 11.3 minutes per order, while the average was 9 minutes. Can you explain that?”

Like many deliverers who drive for Thuisbezorgd, Sönmez is hired through an employment agency and earns 11.50 euros gross per hour plus bonuses: just a little more than the minimum wage. There are about 40,000 meal deliverers in the Netherlands. Home delivery is the absolute market leader, with over sixty million orders last year.

In his article, Sönmez calls on delivery drivers to join him in fighting for higher hourly wages, paid breaks and “bicycles with working brakes and front and rear lights,” Sönmez said in the article. “We have a lot to gain. Let’s get started!”

But when management gets wind of Sönmez’s piece, the company intervenes. The article is “contrary to the values ​​that Thuisbezorgd strives for,” said Sönmez’s manager in the chat conversation on the Friday evening in question. “This is going too far. It seems logical to me that we don’t go any further.”

With his message, Sönmez has it Delivery Handbook violated, a 49-page document with all the rules and rights for deliverers from Thuisbezorgd. It states, among other things, that a delivery person on social media “may not make negative statements about consumers, colleagues or other entities”. “Violation of this policy may result in disciplinary action.”

When Sönmez graduates from the Dutch Film Academy in October 2020, he cannot immediately find a job. A month later he starts at Thuisbezorgd. The work is wonderful, says Sönmez. Still. Cycling, outside, music or a podcast on his headphones. He now knows the street plan of Amsterdam by heart. It was never about the work itself. “It’s not the work, but the working conditions that are the problem.”

There is a lot of fear among the deliverers. You have short contracts, many employees are very young or dependent on their job

Things went wrong in February last year. The Netherlands is in lockdown, all restaurants are only allowed to deliver or are open for takeaway. Meanwhile, extreme weather is ravaging the country. There is a storm and locally 20 to 30 centimeters of snow fall.

Meal delivery services Thuisbezorgd.nl, Deliveroo and Uber Eats decide, despite the peak crowds, that it is irresponsible for deliverers to take to the road. “The safety of our delivery drivers in their orange coats is our priority,” a Just Eat Takeaway spokesperson said in a statement.

But not long after that, despite protests on internal chat channels, the deliverers still have to hit the road. Although it has stopped snowing, the road in Amsterdam is very slippery due to freezing cold and frozen snow.

When Sönmez is driving at full speed through the Westerpark with an order in his bag on a Saturday evening, he slips. His steering wheel bangs on his collarbone. Groaning in pain he walks to the hub van Thuisbezorgd a little further down the road, a warehouse where deliverers pick up their bicycles and return them after the shift. Delivery people, who have to take care of their food themselves, have lunch there or drink a cup of coffee.

Sönmez reports to the counter. His headphones are broken, his phone is damaged – delivery drivers have to use their private phones for work – and worse: he has a huge pain in his collarbone. He is afraid that he has broken something and asks a desk clerk if they can take him to the hospital.

How did she react?

“That’s impossible,” she said. Go home. My collarbone turned out to be bruised. I had trouble breathing, couldn’t work for two weeks, so I was only paid 70 percent of my wages. The broken phone and headphones were at my expense. And I found out I was cut short for the night I had the accident. While: that was their responsibility. They shouldn’t have let us go out that night at all.”

What did you do then?

“This was the last straw for me. I had been working under the radar with Radical Riders for a while, but then I shared my story on the website under my own name. I was already planning to stop and wanted to see: what comes out of this? It turns out now: I had to leave.”

Response home delivery

A spokesperson for Just Eat Takeaway says in a response to questions about Ömür Sönmez “no further details” information about individual employees. The spokesperson emphasizes that during the snow period, delivery drivers ‘asked to walk instead of cycling’ if they found it too slippery in certain areas.” In a response to the demonstration by Radical Riders, the company says that it considers “good employment practices very important”, according to the spokesperson. “We think it is important to have an open dialogue with the deliverers.”

Why do meal deliverers dare to speak so little about what they experience?

“There is a lot of fear among the deliverers. You have short contracts, many employees are very young or dependent on their job. All communication goes through chat app Discord, where you are monitored by the boss. There is a culture of snitches [verraders], who would like to become a manager themselves and click with managers. I also remained silent for a long time, but started to speak out more and more. As it went on, I got the feeling that just talking was not going to get me anywhere.”

What are you fighting against?

“The pandemic has shown the failure of the system we live in. The economy must remain open while a life-threatening pandemic is underway. Economy and profit are more important than people. I noticed that when they sent me out in the freezing cold and abandoned me when I was injured.”

“I see around me that peers go in two directions. Either they become very leftists, or they become conspiracy theorists. Everyone feels injustice and expresses it in their own way. I’ve been getting more and more left-wing myself lately, I notice. More aware of certain things. It’s something I got from home. My parents are Turkish immigrants and wanted to live in a more liberal country by moving to the Netherlands. They are real socialists. At home I always heard: ‘capitalists steal all your money’. that Jitse [Jitse Groen, topman van Just Eat Takeaway]that’s his name isn’t it? He’s pretty rich right? That also says: get workers shit pay, and the guy enters at the top. That has to be different.”

What do you hope to achieve?

“I want to show the deliverers that there is a group that is going to fight for them. I hope to help people respond. You can also see it in the demonstrations and strikes in Germany against companies like Gorillas. We can’t take it anymore.

“I will never cycle again. I now have my own company, but I want to stay involved in the campaigns. I don’t want to feel like the past year has been in vain. Otherwise it feels like wasted time.”

What should Thuisbezorgd do in your eyes?

“Better bikes, a gross hourly wage of 15 euros. We want paid breaks during work. Work phones, being compensated or getting paid better in bad weather. Free lunch would be nice. Bicycles that simply function well so that we do not go on the road unsafely. There are so many things….

“We want more control. That Thuisbezorgd recognizes our union and enters into discussions with us. No more firing people who complain about the company, but listen to what you might be able to improve.”

Do you work as a meal deliverer for UberEats, Thuisbezorgd or Deliveroo and would you like to respond to this story?

Do you work as a rider for UberEats, Thuisbezorgd or Deliveroo and would you like to respond to this story? We’d love to get in touch with you for a follow-up article.

We would like to get in touch with you for a follow-up article. Yes, I want to respond confidentially / Yes, I would like to respond confidentialy

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 29 January 2022