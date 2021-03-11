A delivery man at home, in February, in Barcelona. ALBERT GEA / Reuters

The Association of On-Demand Service Platforms, which includes the main home delivery platforms in Spain (Deliveroo, Stuart, Glovo and Uber Eats), have warned this Thursday of the damage that the “forced labor” of the known distributors will entail. as riders, following the agreement reached on Wednesday between the Ministry of Labor, CC OO, UGT and the business organizations CEOE and Cepyme. Precisely, on the support of the CEOE to this agreement, the association has expressed its discomfort and has denounced the “total transfers” that the employer’s association has made to the Government.

“We deeply regret the position that the CEOE has had at the social dialogue table, in which none of the proposals from the food delivery sector has been taken into account. The CEOE transfers have been total, including the obligation to disclose the algorithms, a measure that would undoubtedly have a very negative effect on the development of the digital economy in Spain, in addition to violating the most basic principles of freedom of business and property. industrial “, assures the association in a statement.

The delivery platforms also show their concern for the future of the sector given the obligation that their distributors acquire the status of employed workers instead of self-employed. And they emphasize that the catering sector had asked for a regulation that would not further harm the hospitality industry. “While other European countries approve regulations that support the digital economy with greater protections for self-employed couriers, Spain seems to be going in the opposite direction, endangering a sector that contributes 700 million to the national GDP,” they denounce.

According to the latest study by the consulting firm Afi, 30,000 delivery men and more than 64,000 restaurants generated income through the delivery channel in 2019 and five million users used food delivery applications. According to the analysis of the Spanish Association of Digital Economy (Adigital), of the 30,000 distributors that currently operate through home delivery platforms in Spain, 76% (23,000) would lose their source of income due to the disappearance of the service in cities with less than 100,000 inhabitants and the reduction of hours in the rest of the cities.

Likewise, the platforms warn that the combined effect of the reduction in the size of the market and its value would have a “strong impact” on the income of the restaurants. “The estimate is that, in the 12 months following a transition to the fleet model, more than 250 million euros of additional revenue would be lost for restaurants,” they point out.