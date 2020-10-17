Highlights: From November 1, you will need an OTP to order gas cylinders at your home.

Is going to introduce new system to prevent gas theft and identify the right consumers

It is named Delivery Authentication Code (DAC)

DAC will first be implemented in 100 smart cities

new Delhi

The process of home delivery of LPG cylinders is going to change from next month. From November 1, you will need an OTP to order gas cylinders at your home. According to reports, the oil companies are going to implement new systems to prevent gas theft and identify the right consumers. It is named Delivery Authentication Code (DAC).

The Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) will first be implemented in 100 smart cities. For this, a pilot project is already underway in Jaipur, the capital of Rajasthan. Under this system, after booking the cylinder, a code will be sent to the registered mobile number of the consumer. The delivery of the cylinder will take place only after the delivery person is shown the code.

Who will face trouble

If the consumer’s mobile number is not updated, the delivery person will update it in real time through an app and generate a code. The implementation of this system will cause trouble to those whose address or mobile number is wrong. Delivery of their gas cylinders may stop due to incorrect information. It will be implemented in other cities after 100 smart cities. This system will not be applicable to commercial cylinders.