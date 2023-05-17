OK, it’s technically not a bike, but we have to be firm about the front box. We also approve a baking thing. Anyway, soon you will be able to order a tasty load of kWhs for your EV via an app in a Thuisbezorgd-like manner, without having to drive to a charging station yourself. The start-up Uze will launch in Antwerp in the fourth quarter of this year.

An employee of the service will drive to your electric car to order and park the cargo bike next to your car. You can unlock most EVs via the app, so you don’t have to be nearby. The battery in the cargo bike is 30 kWh and in 40 minutes the colossus can refuel with a range of about 200 kilometers. In the meantime, the employee continues on his own on an electric scooter.

What does ordering a load cost?

And what if there is no space in the parking space next to your EV? Then Uze has an extra long cable, and they park the charger a little further away. Do you prefer a full battery? Then the employee returns with another cargo bike with a full battery. The prices should be about the same as those of charging stations along the highway. So not something you want to do every day.

You can currently see Uze chargers driving in Antwerp, but you cannot order them yet. The mobile batteries are now being used to recharge cars from car sharing companies. For example, people who rent a car do not have to park at a charging station themselves. Brussels and Copenhagen are next. If it is a success, you will probably also see them in the Netherlands one day.