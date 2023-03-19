In the Odintsovo district, unknown people burned a domestic cougar alive

In the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region, unknown people burned a domestic cougar alive. The attackers set fire to the enclosure, and the animal died, reported in the Moscow region prosecutor’s office.

It is specified that the incident occurred on the night of March 15. Cougar owner’s friend told KP.RU that there were no complaints about the two-year-old Simba. At the same time, the animal never left the site of the house.

A criminal case was opened against the perpetrators. Now experts are conducting a pre-investigation check. Measures to investigate the death of an animal at the hands of flayers are under the control of the prosecutor’s office, the department specified.

