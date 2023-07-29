In recent years, the concept of cloud computing has gained increasing popularity, allowing people to store, manage and share their data over the Internet.

However, if you have an old PC with acceptable performance but not up to the current needs, you can transform it into a “cloud” at home and use it to save your data and that of your friends.

After seeing how to do a home recovery Android devices this comprehensive guide will walk you through the steps required to turn your old PC into an efficient personal cloud service, the suitable operating systems, the software to use and the option to use a NAS (Network Attached Storage) with old mechanical hard drives.

This article is dedicated to that type of user who, for some reason (privacy above all), does not trust the most common free solutions, such as those from Google or Microsoft and he wants one of his own and all to himself.

Operating systems for the home Cloud

First of all, you will need to choose a suitable operating system to transform your PC to have home storage; the following options are particularly suitable:

Ubuntu Servers : Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions and is great for the home cloud as it is stable, secure, and lightweight.

: Ubuntu is one of the most popular Linux distributions and is great for the home cloud as it is stable, secure, and lightweight. TrueNAS (formerly FreeNAS) : If you decide to use a NAS to store your data, FreeNAS is an excellent choice. It is based on FreeBSD and offers advanced disk management and an intuitive web interface.

: If you decide to use a NAS to store your data, FreeNAS is an excellent choice. It is based on FreeBSD and offers advanced disk management and an intuitive web interface. OpenMediaVault: Another Debian-based option, OpenMediaVault is perfect for turning your PC into a NAS with a wide range of features.

What programs can help

Once you have chosen your operating system, you will need to install the software to manage the cloud service on your PC.

Nextcloud : This open-source software allows you to create your own cloud service with similar functionality to Dropbox or Google Drive. You can store files, sync data across multiple devices and share files with friends securely.

: This open-source software allows you to create your own cloud service with similar functionality to Dropbox or Google Drive. You can store files, sync data across multiple devices and share files with friends securely. OwnCloud : Similar to Nextcloud, OwnCloud is an open-source alternative that offers cloud storage and sharing features.

: Similar to Nextcloud, OwnCloud is an open-source alternative that offers cloud storage and sharing features. Seafile: Another option to consider, Seafile, is fast and efficient, ideal for the home cloud.

Possible use of a NAS and old mechanical hard drives

If you have a lot of perfectly functional old mechanical hard drives (perhaps derived from old desktop and laptop computers that you no longer use), you can use them to create a NAS in your old PC. A NAS is a storage device connected to a local network, which allows you to access data from different devices over the network.

Installing disks : You will connect the mechanical hard drives to the PC and configure them in the operating system of your choice. With FreeNAS or OpenMediaVault, the setup process should be intuitive.

: You will connect the mechanical hard drives to the PC and configure them in the operating system of your choice. With FreeNAS or OpenMediaVault, the setup process should be intuitive. RAID : If you have at least two disks, consider setting up a RAID for redundancy and data security. RAID 1 (mirror) will copy data between disks, while RAID 5 (or similar) will use parity for data protection.

: If you have at least two disks, consider setting up a RAID for redundancy and data security. RAID 1 (mirror) will copy data between disks, while RAID 5 (or similar) will use parity for data protection. Remote access: Configure your NAS to allow remote access over the Internet, so you and your friend can access your data wherever you are.

Store data on a distant computer

This is a somewhat “extreme” example, but it allows you to understand what all this ambaradan is for; if by hypothesis you live in Milan, your friend is in Turin and the computer that acts as a “cloud” is in Venice, you can still access the data saved in the home cloud.

Remote access : Make sure your home cloud is configured for remote access over the Internet. This may require setting up a port forwarding on your router to allow access to the cloud from outside your local network.

: Make sure your home cloud is configured for remote access over the Internet. This may require setting up a port forwarding on your router to allow access to the cloud from outside your local network. Safety : Protect your login with strong passwords and, if possible, consider using a VPN to encrypt your connection and make your login more secure.

: Protect your login with strong passwords and, if possible, consider using a VPN to encrypt your connection and make your login more secure. Data Sharing: You can share specific files with your friend through the cloud software you use. Just send a secure link to give them access to the shared data.

Bottom line, turning your old PC into a home remote storage is a smart way to reuse outdated hardware and get a personal cloud service with full control over your data. With the right combination of operating systems, software and, if necessary, a NAS with old mechanical hard drives, you will be able to store and share your data wherever you are, and even with your friends, regardless of their geographical location.