Home care Marta tells where Finns now need the most advice – Home cleanliness is a strong trend, but the most asked problem is related to wool socks

Finns are housekeepers who are loyal to the seasons, and more and more people are interested in a responsible and ecologically sustainable everyday life, say Marttaliitto experts.

Finns have spent more time in their homes this year than usual.

The comfort of your own home was highlighted in the spring when a coronavirus pandemic forced four walls inside. Many became enthusiastic about making their homes clean. Some, on the other hand, became interested in trying new things in the kitchen, and the chefs took over social media.