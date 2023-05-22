Home care | Home care alarms did not work in Päijät-Hämee, the problem has been fixed

The service is used by approximately 3,000 welfare area customers. Relatives were urged to ensure the well-being of their relatives covered by the home care security service.

Home care the security service alarms did not work in the welfare area of ​​Päijät-Häme.

The reason was a technical malfunction, due to which the alarms were not transmitted to the home care coordination center normally.

The security service includes telephone, security bracelet and door alarm services. The service is used by approximately 3,000 welfare area customers.

The disturbance was detected at 15:45. At around six o’clock, the welfare area announced that the problem had been fixed and the security service was working normally again.

The welfare area ensured the customers’ situations with extra phone calls and home visits. Kotihoito hoped that, as far as possible, loved ones would ensure the well-being of their relatives covered by the home care security service.