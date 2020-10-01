Home care An uncleaned cooker hood can be dangerous – An expert will advise how often you neglected to work with your home appliance

The Respiratory Association recommends a cleaning interval of 1 to 3 months for the cooker hood grease filter, depending on how much food you put in at home.

When last memories to clean the cooker hood?

The task is easily overlooked by many, even though it should be part of regular cleaning of the home: The Respiratory Association recommends a cleaning interval of the cooker hood grease filter of 1 to 3 months, depending on how much food you put in at home.

The grease filter, as its name implies, filters the fat generated in cooking.

In addition, some cooker hoods have an activated carbon filter that filters cooking carts. The activated carbon filter should be replaced every 6 to 12 months.

“At the same time, it’s a good idea to clean the indoor unit with a damp cloth,” says the home appliance sales manager Joonas Uusimaa Powerista.

The company sells cooker hoods from several different manufacturers.

Some cooker hoods have a life-saving indicator light that tells you when it is time to service the filters.

Cooker hood filters on the hob, left is cleaned, right is not.­

Marttaliiton director of counseling Teija Jerkku says that cleaning and replacing filters is important because clean filters bind grease particles and remove cartridges more effectively than dirty ones.

A dirty cooker hood is also a fire safety risk. Grease and dirt that have accumulated in the unit may catch fire.

“If you neglect the task for a long time, grease can start to drip from the grease filter onto the stove and the grease that accumulates in the filter will make it difficult to pass through the air,” Jerkku says.

The metal grease filter can be washed in the dishwasher or by hand with dishwashing detergent, hot water and a soft brush. The stubborn grease can be removed by first pouring boiling water over the filter in the sink.

Grease stuck to the grease filters can be removed with boiling water and dishwashing detergent.­

Metal grease filters can be washed in the dishwasher without any other counter.­

Product manager Axel Dannert BSH Kodinkone, which imports cooker hoods and hobs, says that it is not worth washing another counter in the washing machine at the same time. This way the filter grease does not stain the dishes and food residues do not stick to the filter.

Uusimaa recommends using the highest washing temperature of the washing machine.

A grease filter made of soft and porous material can only be squeezed in the detergent solution and rinsed.

The filter must not be replaced until it is completely dry. The cooker hood should not be used when the grease and activated carbon filter has been removed.

Grease filters must be dried well after cleaning. Before they can be reattached.­

On some models, the grease filter cannot be cleaned at all and must be replaced. If you are unsure, check the service instructions for your cooker hood.

Also, a sticky lump easily accumulates in the hood of the cooker hood, and it is not always easy to get it off. Jerkku advises to clean grease dust with a cleaning cloth moistened with hand dishwashing detergent.

“If that doesn’t work out, you can take the help of kitchen cleaners that effectively remove greasy dirt. Cooking oil can also remove dirt, but after treatment the surface must be wiped thoroughly. ”

The easiest cleaning of the cooker hood is when you make it a habit to wipe the surfaces even weekly.

The activated carbon filter should be replaced every 6 to 12 months.­

Traditional in addition to wall-mounted cooker hoods, ceiling-mounted and hob-integrated models have begun to appear in kitchens.

Cooker hoods connected to the hob start automatically when the hob is switched on. The traction absorbs vapors and scum from the holes in the hob.

The grease filters of the ceiling and hob hoods are cleaned in the same way as in traditional models, for example in a dishwasher.

But what should be done if water or milk, for example, can drain from the boiler into the opening of the cooker hood on the hob?

Dannert says that the hob has not only a tank for grease filters but also a liquid overflow basin that can hold a total of almost a liter of liquid.

The tank and pool are tight and have no electrical wiring. Both can be removed for cleaning.

Grease filters should be washed or replaced every 1 to 3 months.­

What about if a grease fire breaks out in the pan: does the draft of the cooker hood on the hob absorb the flames?

According to Uusimaa, this is theoretically possible.

“In the same way as a regular cooker hood, because there is no separate extinguishing system in the appliances,” he says.

“Grease fires should be extinguished normally by extinguishing the fire.”

For this purpose, it is advisable to keep initial extinguishing equipment in the kitchen, such as a fire blanket.

According to Dannert, the hob has sensors that monitor the temperature. If the temperature rises to dangerously high levels, the hob switches off automatically.

Senior Inspector of Tukes, Agency for Safety and Chemicals Jukka Lepistö keeps cooker hoods integrated in the hob at least somewhat safer than traditional models.

“When the stove is turned off, the cooker hood stops sucking and the direction of the flames changes upwards, but there should be nothing above where the fire would spread,” he says.

According to Lepistö, induction cookers are generally safer than traditional cookers in terms of cooker fires.

“But they’re not bomb-proof either.”