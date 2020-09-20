Home care allowance The Coalition Party and the SDP do not have a clear position on the abolition of the Helsinki supplement, the Greens oppose – Espoo and Vantaa have also proposed cuts in the municipal supplement

If the Helsinki supplement is removed for children under two, it means a saving of EUR 12.6 million for the city. Surgery in the municipal supplement is also planned in the neighboring cities of Espoo and Vantaa.

Last In the budget proposal published this week, Helsinki proposes the abandonment of the municipal care allowance as one of the targets for cuts.

This would mean that the so-called Helsinki supplement would be removed from the home care allowance also for children under two years of age. For those over two years of age, it has already been removed. The municipal supplement is paid only for the youngest child in the family, for whom home care allowance is paid.

If The Helsinki supplement will be removed for children under two years of age, which means a saving of EUR 12.6 million for the city. If Helsinki decided to remove the municipal supplement for people over one and a half years old, the amount would be 3.4 million.

The draft budget remained on the table in the Education and Training Committee on Tuesday and will be re-examined next Tuesday.

The mayor of Helsinki will later make a budget proposal based on the proposals of the boards of the various industries, which the groups will discuss. Final cuts will be decided by the city council.

The municipal supplement was introduced in Helsinki in the 1990s to increase families’ freedom of choice.

What say the chairmen of the largest council groups, should the Helsinki supplement be maintained or abolished?

Chairman of the Coalition Council’s group Daniel Sazonov notes that at this stage the Coalition Party, as a group, does not take a position in favor of maintaining or removing the Helsinki supplement.

He argues that this is an isolated matter with a large budget that Helsinki is preparing on a tighter footing than before this parliamentary term, and that the cuts must be assessed as a whole.

“The city’s economy is in a worse position after many strong years. It is impossible to start building a budget from a situation where each group would lock in every single thing. ”

“On my own list of priorities, quality education or the availability of daycare places is higher than the municipal supplement,” Sazonov formulates as his personal position.

“The budget is being prepared from challenging starting points, but the Greens are not in favor of changes to the Helsinki addition, ”says the chairman of the Green Council Reetta Vanhanen.

“It can be assessed when we have certainty about the forthcoming family leave reform. The minimum requirement is that every child must be guaranteed a daycare place. ”

Chairman of the SDP Council Group Eveliina Heinäluoma notes that, although Helsinki will have to prepare its budget this time due to the coronavirus epidemic, which is in a much worse financial situation than at the time, decisions on the Helsinki supplement should not be taken in a hurry.

“The availability of day care places before the coronation situation was very challenging, and now the companies organizing them have still failed, so it is necessary to find out what the situation of day care places is now,” says Heinäluoma.

“Another issue to be clarified is how families’ decision to end home care allowance for children over the age of two last year has affected families and whether the city has been able to meet the increased demand for day care places without having to travel to the other side of the city.”

Surgery a municipal supplement is also planned in the neighboring cities of Espoo and Vantaa.

In Vantaa, a cut of 35 euros has been proposed for the municipal supplement. Now the municipal home care supplement in Vantaa is 215 euros, and it is paid until the child is one and a half years old. If the proposal passes in the autumn budget negotiations, the amount of the municipal supplement will be reduced to 180 euros per month next year.

In Espoo It has been proposed that the municipal supplement for a child under the age of two will be reduced by EUR 120 to EUR 70 per month and that the Espoo supplement for a child under the age of three will be discontinued from next March.

At present, Espoo pays a municipal supplement of 190 euros per month for children under two years of age. Espoo under the age of three currently costs 150 euros a month.

Espoo Board of Education and Early Childhood Education addressed the issue as part of the draft budget and stated that it considered it important to maintain the Espoo supplement for home care. The fate of the Espoo supplement will be decided in budget negotiations in the autumn.

Terrestrial the government said this week that it has decided in the budget debate reduction of early childhood education fees.

EUR 70 million will be used to reduce early childhood education fees. This is estimated to increase employment somewhat, as it would increase the profitability of work in families with children.