08/02/2023 – 18:53

Home buying by foreigners fell for the sixth straight year in the United States, reaching an all-time low. There were 84,600 homes purchased in the one-year period, 14% less than in the previous period. Brokers claim, however, that the market is showing the first signs of a recovery.

The volume of dollars spent by buyers decreased by 9.6% to US$53.3 billion, also the lowest amount recorded since data collection began. Some of the reasons for this decline were the country’s high housing prices and limited inventories. The stronger dollar also drove buyers away.

Some brokers say foreigners are finally showing signs of interest in buying US homes again, thanks to an easing of worldwide Covid restrictions, especially in countries that have imposed stricter measures like China. Chinese buyers were the most active during the period, with $13.6 billion in purchases, the country’s highest level since 2018.