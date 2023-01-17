One in four homes built before 1970 has foundation problems, but the subject is avoided when buying those homes. The risks then lie with the buyer.

Only 1 in 40 of the houses from that construction period is known about the foundation, according to research by ABN Amro. According to the bank, home buyers should look into it better because repair costs are sky-high: 50,000 to 100,000 euros.

Owner-occupied houses whose foundations are reported to be defective in advance sell for an average of 12 percent – about 47,000 euros – less on sale, while homes with repaired foundations yield 2 percent more. The price difference broadly corresponds to the repair costs.

Quality of the foundation barely mentioned on Funda

ABN Amro, together with Brainbay, the data agency of the NVM brokers' association, has analyzed the data from the Knowledge Center on Funding Problems and the sales texts on Funda in order to find out the quality of the foundation.



What must be prevented is that these far-reaching consequences of climate change do not overwhelm buyers and sellers Sandra Phillips

Only 2.2 percent of sales texts mention the quality of the foundation. There is currently no price discount for most buildings with existing or future foundation problems. ABN Amro believes that there should be much more transparency about the foundations.

Climate change may further increase the risk of foundation problems. Prolonged drought, for example, causes soil subsidence and fluctuations in the groundwater level, which increases the risk of pile rot and subsidence of foundations.

Sandra Phlippen, chief economist of ABN Amro, emphasizes that it is therefore very important that the foundation risks are included in house prices. “What must be prevented is that these far-reaching consequences of climate change do not overwhelm buyers and sellers. If the price discount for a bad foundation is in line with the repair costs, a buyer can use the price discount to finance repair. What is worrying is that there will be many more foundation problems that are still unknown to seller and buyer and that these could lead to a price discount in the future.”

Any foundation problem should be included in the final sales price so that seller and buyer jointly bear the risk. Now that risk mainly lies with the buyer.





