Home burglaries, escalation of attacks. Car raid with cloned license plates

Genoa – La carried out in the investigations, open on the endless series of apartment burglaries that have occurred in recent months in Genoa, arrived in recent days.

When the police, as part of a significant operation against home burglaries, discovered the province of Asti a clandestine workshop where cloned license plates were prepared to be applied to the cars that the gangs of thieves used for attacks.

Inside there were more two hundred plaques which were seized by the military during the blitz. Many of these, according to what was reconstructed by the investigators themselves, would have been used to carry out thefts in our city and in the province.

And they were stolen without the knowledge of dozens and dozens of motorists (including and above all Genoese ones) owners mainly of large-displacement cars such as Mercedes, Audi or BMW.

From the investigative activity of the Carabinieri detectives it emerged that the gangs of thieves who loot the houses of Liguria, during the preliminary inspections of the attacks, look for these car models in the city and then note down the license plate number.

Plates which are then faithfully replicated in the Piedmontese workshop in the pay of the gangs. This allowed the criminals to move undisturbed in our territory but also and above all to mock the sophisticated surveillance systems that have been installed in Genoa in recent months precisely with the aim of stemming the escalation of thefts, robberies and scams of the elderly.

In particular, we are talking about gods optical reading gates of the plates positioned at the entrance and exit of each access to the city. Hi-tech systems that allow the police, in a few moments, to become aware of the transit of a car entering and leaving the city.

By cloning these “homegrown” cars the thieves managed to nullify this type of assessment investigation by the Carabinieri who were investigating precisely to trace the perpetrators of the apartment thefts. Also because, analyzing the transit, there remained no trace of cars arriving from outside or rented, which could be attributable to those used by thieves to go to houses to burgle or to take away the stolen goods.

To suggest to the police that there could be a new and disturbing phenomenon criminal, in recent months there had been a boom in reports from many Genoese motorists arriving at the police station. All owners of large-engined cars and all affected by fines and administrative sanctions for parking bans or speeding taken into account Lower Piedmont or in the Asti area.

None of them, however, had ever been in that area at that time. And for this reason, regular complaints of replacement of persons and vehicles had been formalised. The carabinieri, then analyzing the license plates, cloned from unsuspecting Genoese motorists, discovered that they had then been filmed by cameras and local control systems near the streets where thefts had been recorded inside homes. From here the investigations then proceeded extended to Piedmont and led to the search that took place inside the clandestine laboratory where the license plates were prepared.

It is suspected that behind this ring of thefts there are gangs of thieves of Sinti origin who have been managing the crime ring for years. apartment thefts. In Genoa and in the hinterland, especially in the last two months, there has been a real boom in thefts from homes, villas and attics with loot of various types. tens of thousands of euros.