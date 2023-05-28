Home bonus, in 2023 numerous concessions will be confirmed, even for those who do not renovate. Here’s what and how to get them

Easy to renovate? Not only. It’s also easy to save, thanks to the numerous concessions confirmed for 2023 and which allow those who intend to make their home more efficient and safer to put their hands on some components without necessarily having to renovate. Here’s what they are and what conditions you need to have in order to get them.

One of them is the Fixture bonuseswhich allows you to switch windows without having to go through a complex renovationprovided that the specific thermal transmittance values ​​of the climatic zone to which they belong are respected. In this way it will no longer be necessary to resort to contributions such as the Ecobonus or the restructuring bonus, which made it possible to recover 50% of the costs incurred for the replacement of windows. The contribution allows you to recover 50% of the costs incurred within December 31, 2024 for the replacement of windows, through a system of 10 annual installments of the same amount for a maximum value of 60 thousand euros.

But there are also the awning bonus, the air conditioner bonus, the green bonus and the famous mosquito net bonus.

Also for 2023 the facilitation was confirmed which offers a 50% deduction on the purchase of mosquito nets made by 31 December 2023. However, there are some conditions to be respected. The key word to obtain the 50% tax deduction is energy efficiency. Therefore, it is not enough to install any mosquito net, but it is necessary to choose a model certified as solar shielding: it is essential that the mosquito nets have a Gtot value higher than 0.35, certified by the manufacturer himself.

