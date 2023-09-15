Mortgage or rent: here’s what’s best

Following the increase in mortgage rates, Consumers are increasingly asking themselves whether it is more convenient to open a mortgage to buy a house or pay rent. The choice depends on numerous factors, to which are added the tax breaks for young people who tip the balance towards home ownership. Altroconsumo has analyzed the benefits and costs for those who have to buy a house, as well as making Passpartù available, the service that allows you to have a dedicated real estate consultant in all phases of the sale.

Italy is one of the countries with the highest number of homeowners: 70.8% of Italian families own the house in which they live (and 28% of these own other properties), while only 20.5% live in rent. The State has also introduced various incentives for the purchase of a house, including guaranteed mortgages for young people: the Sostegni bis decree for purchases made by 31 December 2023 gives young people under 36 with an ISEE income of less than 40,000 euros the possibility of being able to have a 100% mortgage (within a maximum of 250,000 euros) for your first home and main residence, as well as tax breaks.

The choice between buying a house or renting it must take several factors into consideration, from personal to economic reasons. First of all, to obtain a mortgage you must meet certain age, income and obtainable capital requirements. It is essential to already have a good sum of money aside, equal to 20% of the price of the house, plus other additional expenses which may include agency costs or moving costs. Secondly, you must be creditworthy for the bank, that is, be able to pay the monthly installment, which generally cannot exceed one third of the borrower’s monthly income.

The following table shows some simulations relating to a 60 square meter two-room apartment in three semi-central areas of Milan, Bergamo and Brescia, which help to understand the type of convenience of purchasing a house compared to renting. For the loan, Altroconsumo considered the fixed rate mortgage installment with a duration of 30 years with the lowest rate in the online comparison service on the website www.altroconsumo.it (simulation of 13 September 2023).

In general, rent costs more than an 80% mortgage payment.even if buying a house with a loan involves a significant overall outlay of money.

Said this, the mortgage payment is lower than the rent and allows you to save money today by paying the installment instead of the rent, as well as predicting a profit if you decide to rent out the purchased house yourself. From the simulations it therefore emerges that the option of purchasing the house is the winning one, always taking into consideration the requirements necessary to obtain the mortgage and the purchase and rental prices of the different solutions.

