Home automation, this unknown, when this word is mentioned, the first thoughts go to Amazon systems, smart TV, and various audio or video devices with voice commands.

Unfortunately there is a lot of misinformation about this topic, indeed, many times the actual information does not even exist.

The first part of this column will explain what home automation is and how to understand it and how to start from “material you already have at home”.

What is home automation and what does the term mean?

Quoting Wikipedia: there home automationfrom the union of the term domus, which in Latin means “house”, and the Greek suffix ticos, which indicates the disciplines of application, is the interdisciplinary science that deals with the study of technologies suitable for improving the quality of life in the home and more generally in man-made environments.

What exactly does this mean? In theory, this “discipline” should serve to use technology to be able to have more functionality (trivially: the intercom is already a primordial form of home automation), and safety (for example, an anti-smoke sensor that connects to a fire station can already consider this home automation as well).

If this “discipline” in the first 15 years of the twenty-first century was mostly in an embryonic stage with intercoms, video surveillance cameras, and at most gates that opened with the remote control modern technologies including Smartphones, Tablets, Computers and Amazon and Google-style products have definitely changed the cards on the table.

In fact, modern mobile phones that are now “computerized” and tablets (both Android and iOS) have voice functions with related virtual assistants that listen to your voice and they can turn on the lights on command, simply by speaking for example.

Does home automation cost?

I’ll be frank: yes, automating your home can have a considerable cost; obviously we are not talking only in terms of energy consumption, but (unfortunately or fortunately) one will be necessary fixed internet line.

I emphasize landline internet, because someone will surely have dreamed of doing “everything by telephone” and of doing the “smart” thing of giving up the fixed line because “ah, the phone is enough now, what do I do with the fixed line?“.

It’s a pity that if you want a fully operational home automation, you dream it with just one phone, the devices whether they are smartphones or recycled tablets or more technological smart TVs or Amazon and Google devices, they need an internet connection constant.

After all, think about it: do you want your automated home to have a functioning alarm system that immediately notifies you of a potential intrusion, perhaps spying through a camera installed inside? Perfect! Without a router it becomes difficult, if not impossible, to manage a home automation system like this: get it in your head.

Of course, you can try with a smartphone or tablet connected to the current with a SIM card permanently in the hotspot, but it is absolutely not a stable system and should only be done in the absence of alternatives (ADSL or even better fiber).

It’s better to make this clear right away, the “genius” reader who doesn’t want to “bow his head” to the “abandoned” personal computer is always around the corner and I’ll tell you more: surprise! Even a computer could serve you in this home automation adventure.

As we have seen between using old smartphones offline, turning TV into smart TV and DIY video surveillance systems with Android systems, there are truly myriads of possibilities for home automation even cheap if you have them and know how to exploit them Well recovery materials.

The fact remains that it is better to make it clear right away that, even if you want to save money, you may not be able to exempt yourself from owning a personal computer and maybe learn a little how to use it: you can’t do “everything by phone”, especially when it comes to home automation.

Home automation and privacy

A more than legitimate criticism of home automation rightly lies with privacy, some argue (not wrongly) that all these devices could be a self-violation of one’s privacy.

The topic deserves an article of its own, after all you will have happened to say aloud and then see on your phone that what you are talking about actually appears as an advertisement (actually this thing it can be removedbut so be it).

For the rest, it is enough to know that there are Open Source and privacy-conscious home automation clients, but you will see in a later part of the section.

Unfortunately it has to be said that if you want a more “modern” home in the “domotic” sense, you’ll have to give up some privacy, there’s not much you can do, at least if we’re talking about “canonical” systems.

Otherwise the more daring can “arm themselves” with PCs with a Linux system, smartphones and tablets with LinageOS or Ubuntu Touch, open source firmware for routers that support alternative firmwaresetc., but you understand that in this case the matter gets a little more complicated and you will have often noticed how the less user-friendly a system is, very often it is also more attentive to privacy and vice versa.

Why is there little talk of home automation?

Ours is a country with a high percentage of elderly people and very often not even young people are far ahead of their parents as a technological culture; suffice it to say that not long ago I read a comment on a social network from a girl in her thirties who discovered the existence of youtubers, streamers who work “from home behind a PC”, figures that have been around for more than a decade.

On this group (Facebook, precisely), people who did not exceed the age of 35 were “outraged” by the existence of this thing.

Dealing with a country that is elderly in terms of age and mentality is not exactly an easy task.

If we add to this the fact that many people do not even know the term, that on television (the main Italian means of information) there are no programs dedicated to information technology and electronics, unlike, for example, culinary TV programmes, it becomes clear that there is a cultural problem well before a technical one.

In addition to this, in many municipalities, the “basic” ADSL internet line is already arriving, although fiber is now increasingly gaining ground.