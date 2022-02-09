American actor and comedian Joe Pesci, who played the villain in Home Alone and its sequel, got rid of his home in the US. He sold the mansion in New Jersey, which he owned for 28 years, reports Mansion Global.

The actor earned five million dollars (more than 375.8 million rubles) from the sale of a mansion in the Lavallette area. Pesci has owned the property since 1994, when he bought it for $850,000. The residence was built in 1990 according to an individual plan, the name of the customer remains unknown.

Related materials:

At the disposal of the new owners was a house with an area of ​​743 square meters. Inside there are eight bedrooms, the same number of bathrooms, a kitchen connected to the dining room, and several terraces. The site is equipped with a courtyard with a swimming pool and a recreation area.

Earlier, American actor Richard Gere decided to sell his house in the United States – he put up for sale an estate an hour from New York for $ 28 million (at that time about 2.2 billion rubles). The Pretty Woman star has owned the facility since 1986.