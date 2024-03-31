Home Alone: ​​plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Sunday 31 March 2024, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Home Alone: ​​I Got Lost in New York, a 1992 film written and produced (like its predecessor) by John Hughes, and directed by Chris Columbus. The film stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern, John Heard, Tim Curry, Brenda Fricker and Catherine O'Hara. But let's see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Chicago, Illinois. The McCallister family is preparing to go to Miami for the Christmas holidays. This time, however, Kevin is not forgotten at home like the previous year, but in the confusion of the airport he loses sight of his parents and, following a man physically similar to his father and wearing a coat identical to Peter's, he embarks on a wrong plane. Once on the plane, he starts listening to music with headphones and doesn't hear the on-board announcements, so he ends up not noticing the mistake and arriving in New York. The parents, having arrived in Florida, realize that they have lost their son and contact the police for searches; in the meantime, however, Kevin is not scared and begins an adventurous exploration of the city, realizing among other things that his father's credit card remained with him and using it to book a luxurious room at the Plaza Hotel.

After a few days Kevin is discovered by the hotel staff, because the suspicious concierge deliberately made sure that the credit card used by Kevin was stolen, so that, by tracing it, it would be possible to find Kevin too. Furthermore, the child must once again deal with two of his old acquaintances, the thieves Harry and Marv, who had been arrested thanks to him and who, having recently escaped from prison and also arrived in New York to rob shops, want still take revenge against the boy.

The thieves intend to hide in Mr. Duncan's toy shop to rob him at midnight on Christmas Eve, stealing the money from the shop's cash register and the charitable funds intended for a children's hospital, and then, once the heist has been carried out, run away and take refuge in another state. Kevin, after meeting them again, ends up in their hands, but manages to record their conversation while they talk about the theft to be carried out thanks to a voice recorder, and then escapes again thanks to the help of a passer-by.

Home Alone: ​​the cast of the film

We've seen the plot of Home Alone, but who is the complete cast of the film? Below is the complete list of actors with their respective roles:

Macaulay Culkin: Kevin McCallister

Joe Pesci: Harry Lime

Daniel Stern: Marvin “Marv” Merchants

Catherine O'Hara: Kate McCallister

John Heard: Peter McCallister

Brenda Fricker: Pigeon Lady

Gerry Bamman as Uncle Frank McCallister

Terrie Snell as Aunt Leslie McCallister

Devin Ratray: Buzz McCallister

Kieran Culkin: Fuller McCallister

Maureen Elisabeth Shay: Linnie McCallister

Hillary Wolf: Megan McCallister

Tim Curry: Hector, the concierge

Eddie Bracken: Mr. Duncan

Rob Schneider: Cedrick, the delivery man

Dana Ivey: Plaza Hotel employee

Rod Vendi: Miami Airport Cop Bennett

Donald Trump: himself

Ralph Foody: Gangster Johnny

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Home Alone live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 31 March 2024 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to see and review the various programs Mediaset from PCs, tablets and smartphones.