Home alone 2 is one of the favorite Christmas movies to watch on holidays, still 28 years after its release. Fans know several of his unforgettable scenes by heart, but are now looking to eliminate Donald Trump’s guest appearance.

As you remember, on the tape, Kevin McCallister walk through the Plaza Hotel in New York, owned by Trump at the time. When she bumps into him, she asks him where she can find a phone booth to call her parents. “Down the hall and to the left,” the tycoon replies.

Through Twitter, several users asked the studio and even the director to remove these brief seconds from the tape, Chris Columbus. This campaign comes after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building in Washington DC to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified.

The tweets, filled with outrage or sarcasm, demanded that the order be finalized before its televised broadcast later this year. There were many suggestions that Christopher Plummer be added in place of the president.

It should be noted that Trump’s cameo was not originally planned. In conversation with Insider, the filmmaker revealed that the president forced his appearance in the film in exchange for allowing the recording at the Plaza Hotel. “We paid the fee, but he also said, ‘The only way is if I’m on tape.’ So we agreed to put it, “he detailed.

Home alone 2: official synopsis

In the middle of the Christmas season, little Kevin McCallister and his family are about to catch a plane to enjoy a little vacation. However, Kevin makes a mistake and boards a plane that takes him to New York, where he finds himself alone and unprotected again.