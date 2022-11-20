Home | A family of mares destroyed a garage in Espoo – The pictures show the destruction

A marten and a squirrel can take up residence in human settlements in the city as well. They nest in the suspended ceiling and wreak havoc in structures. Evacuating sedated animals is a complex operation.

Surprise was quite, when from Espoo Rehnforsien the family returned home from a trip to Kauklahti a few years ago.

“The younger boy heard a commotion from the roof of the garage, and we started to find out what was really going on there,” says Ari Rehnfors.