Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:09



| Updated 01:22h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

David Summers, Rafa Gutiérrez, Daniel Mezquita and Javi Molin, that is, Hombres G, make very clear the sensations and objectives that can be seen from the point where their career is currently located with the name of the tour that brings them back to Murcia: ’40 years and we’re still starting’. Admirable exercise of resistance sustained by a huge amount of public that faithfully follows each of its steps and full-fledged declaration of intentions, that desire to live with the eternal restart is the most conclusive reason when it comes to understanding the validity of one of the essential bands in the history of Spanish pop.

When:



Saturday, September 16, at 9:30 p.m.

Where:



Artillery Barracks, Murcia.

Tickets:



42/62 euros.

Thus, armed with the experience provided by four decades of stages, roads, recordings, round trips, number ones, indelible classics and concerts decorated with sold-out posters, the group celebrates its present, of course, without forgetting the moments most beloved and successful of their brilliant past. Forty years of winning choruses, infallible melodies and songs that are part of the memory of several generations. Men G are still having a good time. And we with them.