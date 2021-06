Hombrados retires after having played a whopping 770 games in Liga ASOBAL during 30 seasons and with an enviable record that includes the 2005 world gold, the 2011 world championship bronze, the Olympic bronzes of Atlanta 1996 and Beijing 2008 and the silver in the 1996 and 2006 European Championships, as well as 5 Champions Leagues, 7 ASOBAL Leagues, 7 King’s Cups, 7 ASOBAL Cups, 4 European Super Cups, 4 Spanish Super Cups among other titles.